SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

UNION CITY — Constantine’s softball team remained undefeated following its two wins Saturday that secured the Lady Falcons a championship in the Union City Tournament.

Marge Caid’s ballclub defeated Battle Creek Harper Creek 16-0 in its first game followed by a 10-0 win over Marcellus in the championship.

Constantine, now 6-0 overall, got eight strikeouts from Mercedes Cole, the winning pitcher against Harper Creek. Cole gave up only three hits. Emily Mallo pitched one inning.

Kalie Sears had three hits, including a double, scored three runs and had one RBI for Constantine. Macey Tulley added two hits, three RBI and two runs. Kim Maddox had four hits, including a home run and a double, three RBI and scored three runs. Trasandra Ragsdale had one hit, three RBI and scored twice. Kiara Pirce had one hit, one RBI and one run. Brianna Herrick had one RBI. Kylie Walker had one RBI and scored once. Bailey Rodewald added two hits and two runs. Cole had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Aiobrigrene Sloderbeck scored one run.

