SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine earned a pair of non-conference victories at home Wednesday over Centreville, 3-1 and 8-7.

Mercedes Cole was dominant inside the circle for Constantine in game one earning the win with 13 strikeouts and allowing just four hits.

Hannah Duchene suffered the loss for Centreville allowing eight hits, three walks with one strikeout.

Mackenzi Troyer belted a triple for Centreville. Joanna Larsen drove in Troyer to score the Bulldogs’ only run. Jaeden Blades, Mackenzie Sheteron and Duchene all added a base hit for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kiara Price belted two hits for Constantine. Raigan Dumm, Trasandra Ragsdale, Brianna Herrick, Kim Maddox, Macey Tulley and Cole all collected singles for the Lady Falcons.

Cole had two RBI and Herrick added a stolen base.

Duchene suffered the loss in game two for Centreville allowing four hits, one walk with one strikeout in relief of Sheteron. Sheteron gave up nine hits and two earned runs.

Cole got the win in relief of starter Emily Mallo. Mallo gave up seven hits and one walk. Cole tossed 5__1/3 innings allowing two hits with six strikeouts.

Tulley and Maddox cranked out three hits apiece, including a double each, for Constantine. Cole and Price added two hits each, while Bailey Rodewald, Trasandra Ragsdale and Herrick all added one hit each for the Lady Falcons.

Larsen and Duchene belted three hits each for Centreville.

Adding one hit apiece for the Lady Bulldogs were Blades, Sheteron and Kenleigh West-Wing.

Duchene, Larsen and West-Wing all drove in two runs each for Centreville.

Centreville swept both games of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Cassopolis 26-0 and 17-3.

Duchene got the win in game one with six strikeouts.

Duchene helped her own cause with four hits, including a triple, and had five RBI.

Larsen belted two homeruns and had five RBI. Emma Russell and Kaylee Trattles both added a homerun for Centreville.

Troyer added a pair of doubles, while Sheteron and Olivia Deeds both doubled.

Russell had four RBI, while Sheteron, Trattles and Troyer all had two apiece. Morgan Walton and West-Wing both had one RBI.

Russell got the win in game two allowing six hits with five strikeouts.

Larsen added a homerun for Centreville. Duchene, Larsen, Trattles and Troyer all knocked out a double for the Lady Bulldogs. Addison Ward had two hits and four RBI for Centreville.

Duchene drove in three runs, while Larsen and Troyer had two RBI each.

Mendon splits with Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE — Mendon’s softball team split a pair of games at Bloomingdale Tuesday, winning the opener 5-3 and dropping the second game 11-10.

Nicole Parsons got the win for Mendon in game one allowing five hits, one walk with two strikeouts.

Lauren Lash belted two doubles and Julianna Hagenbuch added a double and pair of singles. Parsons and Cierra Nightingale added two base hits each, while Brooke Cooper and Gracie Russell added a single each for Mendon.

Parsons took the loss in game two in relief of Taylor Schabes. The two combined to allow eight hits, seven walks and four strikeouts.

Lash hit a homerun. Nightingale added a double. Hagenbuch added three singles. Nightingale had two singles. Russell, Cooper and Abby Miller all had a single for the Lady Hornets.

Marcellus drops pair

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus softball team dropped two games at home Wednesday with Coloma 15-0 and 20-1.

Rachel Mihills walked five in the game one loss for Marcellus.

Erin Morgan belted a double for Marcellus’ lone hit of the game.

Mihills took the loss again in game two allowing five hits.

JoLeigh Small had a single for Marcellus’ only hit and Myia Riggs had an RBI.

Marcellus dropped two games at Decatur on Tuesday 4-1 and 5-0.

McKenna Rogers gave up eight hits and had four strikeouts in the loss in game one.

Rogers helped her own cause with a double and single. Morgan Hartline added two hits for the Lady Wildcats.

Rogers also took the loss in game two allowing nine hits and two walks.

Megan Ellis and Lillian Tone both had doubles for Marcellus.

