SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

BURR OAK — Centreville varsity softball team pounded the host Burr Oak Bobcats 13-0 Friday in a first-round St. Joe County Tournament game.

Mckenzie Sheteron got the win for the Lady Bulldogs allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

Olivia Deeds and Sheteron both smacked doubles for Centreville. Joanna Larsen added three hits for the winners, while Jaeden Blades, Hanmah Duchene, Kenleigh West-Wing and Deeds all had two hits each. Makenzi Troyer added a single for the Lady Bulldogs.

Marcellus sweeps Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — Marcellus’ softball team recorded a pair of wins Thursday at Cassopolis 14-1 and 7-2.

In game one, Lillian Tone hit a homerun for Marcellus. McKenna Rogers belted a triple for the Wildcats and Megan Ellis added a double.

Rogers and Rachel Mihills combined on the mound to limit Cassopolis to two hits. Mihills had two strikeouts and walked one.

Ellis added a triple in game two for Marcellus. Rogers and JoLeigh Small both added a double.

Rogers picked up the win allowing eight hits with seven strikeouts.