SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity softball team earned a doubleheader split Tuesday at home against Dowagiac.

Kendra Kutz’s Lady Cats, now 15-9 overall and 9-5 in the Wolverine Conference, won the first game 8-2 before losing a tough 4-3 decision in the nightcap.

In the opener, both teams scored one run in the first. Three Rivers added a single run in the fourth to grab a 2-1 advantage. Dowagiac scored once in the top of the sixth to even the game up at 2-2. But the Lady Cats put the game away with a six-run explosion in the bottom half of the sixth.

Three Rivers had seven hits in the contest and took advantage of six Dowagiac errors.

Halle Carpenter led Three Rivers with two hits, including a double and had one RBI. Tessa Hawkins added a pair of singles and scored a run. Karalyn Eldridge, Jessica Barnes and Erin Brady all collected base hits for the Lady Cats, who played error-free ball.

