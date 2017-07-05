SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s softball team brought its heaviest artillery to the plate and used it to dismantle Burr Oak 20-0 in three innings Monday.

The victory by the Lady Bulldogs over the visiting Bobcats in the first-round St. Joseph County Tournament game improved Centreville’s record to 14-2 overall.

Centreville, which cranked out a total of 16 hits, scored 11 runs in the first inning and added nine more during the second.

Burr Oak advanced its leadoff hitter to third base in the top of the first. No Bobcat made it further than second base the rest of the contest.

