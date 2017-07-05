SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

ALLEGAN — Three Rivers came away with a pair of easy Wolverine Conference wins at Allegan Friday in varsity softball, 15-4 and 17-2.

Kylee Nash picked up the pitching win for Three Rivers in game one, allowing two hits, one run, one walk with eight strikeouts.

Karalyn Eldridge finished up allowing two hits and two walks.

At the plate, Nash had four hits, five RBI and scored once for the Lady Cats.

Tiana Sternbergh added two hits; four RBI and one run for Three Rivers. Eldridge had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Tessa Hawkins had two hits, one RBI and two runs. Halle Carpenter had two base hits and two RBI.

Summer Guthrie scored once. Jessica Barnes had two hits, one RBI and scored three runs. Emily Bass scored once. Erin Brady tallied two runs for the Lady Cats. Libby Judsen added one hit and two runs.

Nash also recorded the win in game two allowing six hits, two walks, and one-earned run with nine strikeouts.

Nash added three hits, four RBI and scored a pair of runs. Eldridge had four hits, one RBI and two runs. Hawkins had one RBI and scored once. Bass scored three times.

Carpenter had one hit and one RBI. Barnes added two hits, three RBI and four runs. Brady had one RBI. Judsen added three hits, three RBI and one run. Tiana Sternbergh added one run. Guthrie cranked out two hits, two RBI and scored three runs.

Lady Bulldogs earn

title in Quincy Invite

QUINCY — Centreville’s softball team won Saturday’s Quincy Invitational beating Stockbridge in a slugfest in the finals, 12-10, and edging Adrian Madison 13-6 in its opening game.

Scott Logan’s Bulldogs overcame a shoddy performance in the field to beat Stockbridge.

Centreville won despite piling up six errors on the stat sheet.

McKenzie Sheteron picked up the win in relief for Centreville, going the last five innings and allowing 10 hits, three-earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

Makenzie Troyer started the game for the Lady Bulldogs and went two frames allowing four hits, two-earned runs with one walk and a pair of strikeouts.

