SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity softball team dropped a doubleheader at home Thursday to the Vicksburg Lady Bulldogs.

Three Rivers committed nine errors in a 16-6 loss to Vicksburg in the opener and dropped the nightcap by a count of 5-4.

Kyle Nash suffered the pitching loss for Three Rivers in both games.

In the opener, Three Rivers scored one run in the first, two in the second and three during the seventh inning.

Vicksburg scored three in the first, two in the second, four in the fourth, one in the sixth and six during the seventh.

Carpenter collected a double, single and drove in a pair of runs in the opener.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.