SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s softball team improved to 3-0 with a doubleheader sweep at home over Quincy 9-1 and 16-2.

Emma Russell was the winning pitcher in game one for Centreville, allowing four hits with four strikeouts.

Freshman Joanna Larsen had a double, single and drove in a pair of runs for Centreville.

Skyler DeMeyer also had an RBI double for the Lady Bulldogs.

McKenzie Troyer and Makenzie Sheteron each had a pair of singles. Jaeden Blades also clubbed a pair of hits, while Russell and Olivia Deeds both added singles.

Sheteron also had two RBI, while Russell and Hannah Rice each had one RBI.

Sheteron picked up the win on the mound for Centreville in the second game allowing six hits with four strikeouts.

DeMeyer had the big bat in game two for Centreville with a double, two singles and seven RBI.

Sheteron added a double and a pair of singles and two RBI to the cause. Troyer slapped out three singles with two RBI.

Kaylee Trattles also drove in two runs with a base hit. Deeds had one hit and one RBI. Larsen added two singles and one RBI. Blades cracked a pair of hits and Russell had one.

Mendon sweeps Comstock

MENDON — Mendon swept a pair of games from visiting Comstock Tuesday 6-5 in eight innings and 10-6.

Mendon and Comstock were tied at 4-4 after seven innings.

Under international tiebreaker rules, Comstock scored once in its half of the eight to go up 5-4.

