Softball roundup – Mendon goes 2-1 in own tourney

MENDON — Mendon’s softball team finished 2-1 in its own tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets started the day off with a 16-6 win over Galesburg-Augusta, lost to Kalamazoo Central 19-10 and concluded the day with a thrilling 11-10 win over Decatur.

Payton Griffith picked up the win for Mendon against Galesburg. Griffith gave up eight hits, two walks with two strikeouts.

Amaijha Bailey, Griffith, and Nightgale all collected three hits apiece, including a double each, had three RBI and scored twice for Mendon.

Taylor Schabes and Izzy Smith added two hits each for the Lady Hornets and Nicole Parsons had one hit, three RBI and scored once.

“Our offense was on all game against Galesburg,” said Mendon co-coach Steve Butler.

Smith cranked out three hits, including a double and scored three times for Mendon against Kalamazoo Central.

Bailey, Griffith, Parsons and Schabes all had two hits apiece.

Nightingale, Parsons and Bailey all added a double in their hit total.

Parsons suffered the loss giving up eight hits, one walk with one strikeout.

Mendon committed four errors.

“We made too many mental mistakes which cost us. I liked our comeback though. This team never quits,” Butler said.

Schabes picked up the win over Decatur allowing six hits, one walk with three strikeouts in four innings of relief.

Bailey socked two home runs, had four RBI and scored three times for Mendon.

Hagenbuch, Smith, Kiana Gray and Nightingale all had two hits each.

Nightingale drove in three runs.

“We battled back at the end of the game against Decatur,” Butler said.