THREE RIVERS — Jeff Smith begins his first full season as the new Three Rivers High School wrestling coach.

Smith, a native of Eaton Rapids, first took the reins of the program as interim coach midway through the 2016-17 season after long-time coach Pete Bachinski resigned due to a work promotion.

Prior to joining the high school coaching staff, Smith spent the past 10 years running Three Rivers’ Youth Wrestling Program.

Smith was officially hired as Bachinski’s successor back in early August.

Smith wrestled in high school at Eaton Rapids and at the collegiate level for Olivet College.

Smith and his wife have lived in Three Rivers the past 15 years. He is employed as a lineman with a power company.

“There is a lot of wrestling tradition here at Three Rivers. I just want to feed and build off that. Our goal is to just have a competitive program every year and not have to worry about having enough kids to fill out a lineup,” Smith said. “We just want to just keep the program growing.”

Smith’s assistant coaches include Sam Harris, Dallas Recker, and Matt Morrill.

