Slow start hurts Three Rivers in loss

THREE RIVERS – Sturgis ruined Three Rivers’ Winter Homecoming festivities Friday with a 71-60 Wolverine Conference South Divisional boys’ basketball win over the Wildcats at the Purple Palace.

The loss drops Three Rivers to 6-9 overall and 2-5 in the South. Sturgis improves to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in the division.

Three Rivers held a pair of two-point leads in the opening period, including a Jalen Heivilin three pointer that gave the Wildcats a 12-9 advantage midway through the stanza.

But Sturgis finished the period on an 8-0 run, including a dunk by Trojans’ senior postplayer Brian Wiard for a 17-12 advantage entering the second quarter.