Skateboard competition draws 20 competitors at Memory Isle Park

THREE RIVERS — The first annual 2nd Home Skateboard Competition was staged on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Memory Isle Skatepark in Three Rivers.

The event consisted of competition for skateboard enthusiasts ages 5-30 in beginning, intermediate and advance categories.

The competition also included Best Trick performed and contestants also competed in a Launch Ramp contest.

The winner of the best trick was determined by whoever could pull off the most difficult trick within a 15-minute time allotment.

The winner of the launch ramp was determined by the contestant that performed the best trick off the two jumps that were built specifically for the competition.

Trenton Frays, owner of 2 Home Skateboard, competitor and organizer of the event said that over 20 competitors were on hand while between 55-70 people showed up to watch the event.

“We had a great turnout. Over $400 in prizes were given out. This competition was organized because we wanted to do something positive in the community,” Frays said.

“Skateboarding is often thought of by some people as a negative thing. Our object was to promote the sport in a positive light. We are hoping this turns into an annual event in Three Rivers.”

Frays is a Three Rivers native.

In the Beginner Tier: Liam Nanninga earned first followed by runners-up finisher Ethan Kent and Chris Andujar placed third.

Ryan Hawke won the Intermediate Tier. Dillon Cowell finished second and Parker Root picked up third place.

Justin Maxson won the Advanced Tier. Jon Bollinger finished second and Dylan Marker came in third.

Sponsors for the event included the Three Rivers DDA, Roosters Wing Shack, The Riviera Theater, Home Depot, Constantine Public Library, Venue 45, Charlie and Northside Beverage.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.