Shorthanded Three Rivers ambushes Plainwell

Eight players was enough for the Three Rivers Lady Cats basketball team in Thursday’s Wolverine Conference crossover 54-40 victory at Plainwell.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats were missing senior starter Jessica Barnes, along with backup senior guard Aislyn Sternbergh because of illness.

The remaining Lady Cats who were available pulled together to get the win that allowed Three Rivers to finish the regular season 15-4 overall, including a third-place finish in the conference.

“We felt like we had a little something to prove from last time we played Plainwell in their gym. Our girls did a nice job making them a bit uncomfortable by communicating defensively. We were unselfish at the offensive end tonight and didn’t settle for just any shot but a good one,” Bingaman said.