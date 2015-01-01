Shembarger lends huge hand in coaching box for Schoolcraft

EAST LANSING – Schoolcraft’s Division 3 softball tournament run has been fueled by its 1-2 pitching combination of senior Mikayla Meade and junior Adriene Rosey, along with a lineup full of young bats.

Oh, and having an assistant coach with Division 1 collegiate playing experience around to help prepare the Lady Eagles both offensively and defensively hasnít hurt a bit either.

Becca Shembarger, a 2015 Western Michigan graduate and four-year pitcher for the Lady Broncos, has been a huge asset for first-year head coach Shane Barry and the Lady Eagles’ players.

Since hanging up her cleats, Shembarger has given pitching lessons, along with coaching youth travel softball. When the opportunity arose this spring to help serve as one of Barryís assistants, Shembarger jumped at it.

“It’s been an awesome experience working with these kids, you canít stress that enough. They listen to what the coaches are telling them, they work together and are really enjoying the moment. It’s a group that doesnít get rattled and they play with poise and confidence,” Shembarger said.

Schoolcraft breezed through its conference schedule with an 11-0 record in the SAC Valley Division winning most of its regular season games with its bats.

The Lady Eagles have had to rely a bit more on its pitching and defense during regionals and its state quarterfinals game to reach today’s Division 3 state semifinal matchup against No. 2-ranked Dundee at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium at 3 p.m.

Meade, one of only two seniors on the Lady Eagles’ roster, is 14-3 with 82 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.93.

“Adrienne and I definitely complement each other well. She’s more of a strikeout pitcher while I am more of a groundball type. When one of us is having an off day is reassuring to know the other one is going to come in and get the job done,” Meade said.

“Having Becca as a pitching coach is huge. She understands the game and knows when we need to use a certain pitch and calls a good game for us.”

Rosey, meanwhile, is 16-1 with 155 strikeouts and a 2.38 ERA.

“I like to use a lot of rise and curveballs whereas Mikayla likes to go down in the zone. We are completely different in style and that’s why we work so well together,” Rosey said.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.