Shamrocks handle Wildcat netters

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys tennis team opened the season Monday with a 7-1 defeat at home to Berrien Springs’ Shamrocks in a non-league match.

Recording the lone win for Three Rivers was the No. 4 double team of Landon Grubbs and Dan Waltz over Xavier Haack and Jeremy Kwon 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (15-13).

At No. 1 singles, Isaac Adams from Three Rivers lost 0-6, 0-6 to Calton Stoub. At No. 2, Colby Hartzell from Three Rivers fell to Payton Anderson 1-6, 1-6. At No. 3, Riley Lewis from Three Rivers was defeated by Jae Won Seo 3-6, 4-6. At No. 4, Three Rivers defaulted to Zach Nannfeldt.

At No. 1 doubles, Joshua Moore and Jaxson Gilleylen from Three Rivers fell to Kyle Johnson and Jeff Shembarger 0-6, 1-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Brady Minnard and Gio Gioiosa from Three Rivers bowed to Adam Johnson and Erik Belin 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 3 doubles, Kayden Stratton and Alex Bryant from Three Rivers lost to Jack Elliott and Yeon Woo Seo 0-6, 0-6.