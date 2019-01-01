Shafer lone varsity returner for White Pigeon golf team

WHITE PIGEON — It will be difficult for White Pigeon’s boys’ golf team to duplicate last year’s season performance.

For starters, the Chiefs graduated four varsity starters off a team that finished the season 69-48, including a 15-0 mark and a Southwest 10 Conference championship, along with an appearance in the Division 4 team state finals.

White Pigeon is also adjusting to a coaching change after long-time head coach Mark Olsen handed over the reins of the program to his former assistant, Jay Sosinski.

Junior Blaine Shafer, who shot a two-day total of 179 in the state tournament, is White Pigeon’s lone varsity returner.

Shafer was the Southwest 10 Most Valuable Player last season and medalist in the St. Joseph County Meet.