Seven flights medal for TR in Niles Brandywine Indoor Tourney

The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team opened its season competing in the Niles Brandywine Indoor Tournament at the Lakeland Athletic Club in Niles Saturday.

No team scores were kept but Brandywine earned the most points.

Three Rivers had several players earn medals on the day.

“It took a few games for the girls to get accustomed to playing indoors. But after that everyone played some good tennis,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner.

“It was really nice that every flight made it to the medal round and earned a medal. This was a good start to our season.”