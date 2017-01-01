Seniors, sophomores win matches

THREE RIVERS — The first annual Powder Puff Volleyball games were held at the Purple Palace at Three Rivers High School Monday.

Instead of the girls, the boys took to the court in a best of five match. Each game was to 25 points.

The sophomore class defeated the freshmen 3-0 in the first match of the evening. The seniors also earned a 3-0 sweep over the juniors.

Members of the Three Rivers High School volleyball teams served as coaches.

Three Rivers assistant varsity volleyball coach Tricia VanOss was the official.

