Second-half surge leads Three Rivers past Sturgis, 64-49

Scott Hassinger

Sports Editor

STURGIS — The Three Rivers boys’ basketball team had to wait a while for its Wolverine Conference South Division opener.

But it was well worth the wait for Brian Burg and his Wildcats.

After two non-league games and three non-divisional games against teams from the North Division, Three Rivers finally faced its first divisional test in host Sturgis Friday.

The game was close throughout the entire first half with Three Rivers holding a 20-14 lead after one period and a 32-28 halftime advantage.

“I thought both teams played competitively in the first half,” said Sturgis coach Keith Kurowski. “But Three Rivers really took it to us, especially on the defensive end in the second half. They seemed to get whatever kind of shot they wanted whether it was three-pointer, a feed inside to their big men (Carson Charvat and Tirrell Hausmanis) or a mid-ranger jumper by their guards.

“Three Rivers got a lot of second-chance points. We had too many people out of position and not enough good defensive balance in that final half. A lot of our trouble right now is a lack of communication. They took us out of our zone tonight and forced us to play man-to-man. I am at a loss of words for how we played tonight.”

Three Rivers came out and seemed to quicken the tempo in the second half.

The Cats outscored the Trojans 16-10 during the third quarter to seize a 48-38 advantage entering the final quarter.

“In the second half we were able to win a lot of 50-50 balls and got some tips for shots inside,” Burg said.

“Our free throw shooting was a big key for us as well. Jalen Heivilin knocked down some key foul shots for us tonight. Gavin Charvat opened the game tonight with a three pointer for us. Eric (Johnson) played well for us off the bench too.”

Gavin Charvat led Three Rivers in scoring column with 22 points to go with three rebounds, all on the defensive end. Carson Charvat added 21 points, two assists and 10 rebounds. Heivilin chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Sam Hawkins contributed three points and two assists.

“Sam doesn’t get a lot of credit, but he does a lot of little things defensively that others don’t see,” Burg said.

See Saturday's Commercial-News print or e-eidtion for the full article.