Second-half scoring barrage lifts Lady Cats’ soccer team over Buchanan

THREE RIVERS —Three Rivers earned a 5-1 varsity girls’ soccer win at home Thursday over Buchanan.

The first half was scoreless.

Three Rivers came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half.

Kaitlin Ritchie scored the first goal for Three Rivers at 31 minutes. Hannah Shane connected for the Lady Cats’ next goal at 29 minutes. Ritchie added another score at 22 minutes. Carissa Kelley scored for the Lady Cats at six minutes and Hadley Miller added the final goal for the home team with one-minute left.

Three Rivers’ goalkeeper Jaylin Harbin had two keeper saves on the night.

Zoey Willson and Ritchie had three shots on goal apiece for the Lady Cats.

“We came out and played a strong second half and were able to find the back of the net,” said Three Rivers coach Pete Bachinski.