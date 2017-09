GOBLES — It took an entire half, but Marcellus’ varsity boys’ soccer team finally found some offense in the second half, rallying for a 6-4 win at Gobles Thursday.

Marcellus had to overcome a 4-0 halftime deficit, but scored six unanswered goals against Gobles.

Luis Ludtke scored three goals for Marcellus. Senior Ian Mello added two and Ethan Bateman contributed one goal.