Second annual Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk draws over 30 participants

CONSTANTINE — The second annual Firecracker 4K

Fun Run/Walk, sponsored by the Constantine Community

Fitness Center, was held on Wednesday, July 4 with over 30

people participating in the event.

The run/walk began at the Sweetland Stadium track.

Then, participants ran/walked to Falcon Drive, Riverside

Drive, South Washington Street, Sixth Street, and ended up

back at the track.

The national anthem was played by former Constantine

schools athletic director Mike Messner before the run/walk.

After the National Anthem was played, Messner said,

“America is the greatest country in the world. I am proud to

live in the USA.”

Messner’s wife and event organizer Kathy Messner said it

was great to have as much participation in spite of the

sweltering heat during the day. She added that the idea of

the run/walk was to get people out and to have fun.

Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk winners were: first place,

Aaron Hochstetler (fourth grade); second place, Emmy

Pritchard (seventh grade) and the third place team of

Harrison, Rachel and Jody Alger.

Donations by participants in the event went to the

Constantine Fourth of July Committee for fireworks.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers

Constantin