Second annual Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk draws over 30 participants
CONSTANTINE — The second annual Firecracker 4K
Fun Run/Walk, sponsored by the Constantine Community
Fitness Center, was held on Wednesday, July 4 with over 30
people participating in the event.
The run/walk began at the Sweetland Stadium track.
Then, participants ran/walked to Falcon Drive, Riverside
Drive, South Washington Street, Sixth Street, and ended up
back at the track.
The national anthem was played by former Constantine
schools athletic director Mike Messner before the run/walk.
After the National Anthem was played, Messner said,
“America is the greatest country in the world. I am proud to
live in the USA.”
Messner’s wife and event organizer Kathy Messner said it
was great to have as much participation in spite of the
sweltering heat during the day. She added that the idea of
the run/walk was to get people out and to have fun.
Firecracker 4K Fun Run/Walk winners were: first place,
Aaron Hochstetler (fourth grade); second place, Emmy
Pritchard (seventh grade) and the third place team of
Harrison, Rachel and Jody Alger.
Donations by participants in the event went to the
Constantine Fourth of July Committee for fireworks.
