Scrappy Eagles soar past Trojans

STURGIS — Schoolcraft boys’ basketball coach Randy Small had a lot to be pleased with in the second half of Tuesday’s 67-49 non-conference win at Sturgis.

It was the season opener for both schools.

Sturgis played without sophomore sharpshooter Thomas Kurowski who is out with an injury until after Christmas break.

“It hurt them not having Kurowski on the court tonight and when their point guard got in foul trouble,” Small said.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.