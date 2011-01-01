Scooter’s Café holds grand opening in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — Scooter’s Cafe, 130 E. Water Street in Constantine, held a grand opening on Monday, Sept. 9. The store is operated by Scooter Fry, who is assisted by Stacey Fry.

“We moved here in 2011, and wanted to get in the food business. I think we came along at the right time to open a cafe. Each of the restaurants is town is known for something: Meek’s Mill for breakfasts, Pipers’ for pizza, the Harvey House for specialty burgers, and the Town Fryer for great deep fat fried foods. We wanted to do something different,” Scooter said.

“We have a variety of foods, including light breakfast items--donuts and pastries, paninis for lunch. We serve beef hot dogs, sausages, and polish sausages, and add dinner specials on days we are open ‘til 6 p.m.,” he said.

The cafe also has soft serve ice cream items and features Water Street Coffee.

The Fry’s said they have been getting a lot of “likes” and “shares” on Facebook.

“People know we’re opening up. They walk by and ask if we’re open. I hand them a warm cookie. We were testing the soft serve machine when a couple of kids walked by so we gave them free ice cream. We handed officer Isaiah Wertheimer our first (free) ice cream cone,” Scooter said. “Come in; we have the best coffee in town.”

Hours for Scooter’s Cafe are Monday 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday thru Thursday 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday thru Sunday 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.