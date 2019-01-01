Schrader wins Wildcats’ 2019 War Daddy competition

THREE RIVERS — Last fall as a junior, Scott Schrader proved himself to be a valuable commodity for Three Rivers’ football team.

Schrader, a returning two-way starter, helped lead J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats to a second-place finish and overall record of 8-2 in the 2018 season.

Both of Three Rivers’ losses a year ago came to defending Division 4 state champion Edwardsburg.

If Schrader’s leadership skills were questioned even just a tiny bit, the senior put those fears to rest by winning Three Rivers’ 2019 War Daddy Strength and Conditioning Competition.

“We started War Daddy three years ago as a measuring stick to see where we were at the end of our summer conditioning sessions,” said Three Rivers varsity head football coach J.J. Wagner.

The competition consists of three running events and three weight lifting events. A point system is used and the top 11-point getters are War Daddy members. Winners receive a T-Shirt and a sticker to put on their helmet for the season.

“Its for all of our players in the high school program in grades 9-12. The kids really enjoy it and we have some underclassmen that did quite well in the competition this season. You can tell who has put the work in over the summer,” Wagner said.

