Schoolcraft tops Homer to keep storybook season intact

HOLLAND — Schoolcraft’s historic baseball season continues today after a 6-1 win over Homer Tuesday in a Division 3 state quarterfinals game played at Hope College.

Larry Phelps’ Eagles advance to Friday’s 11:30 a.m. contest at McLane Stadium at Michigan State University where they’ll face top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis in the state semifinals.

“I’m really excited for our kids. We’ve been working for this the last four years and we’ve managed to add a step on our journey each year,” Phelps said.

“Homer is a quality team and program and well-coached. I thought our pitching was a little bit deeper than theirs today and we were able to generate some good hits.”

Schoolcraft (25-9-1) built a 5-0 lead over Homer (36-6) after five innings.

The Eagles got solid pitching and hitting in the victory.

Ricky Clark picked up the win for Schoolcraft allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. Darren Kehoe collected a save allowing one hit.

Schoolcraft produced 12 hits as a team at the plate, including Nolan Anspaugh who went 4-for-4, while Clark and Blake Bales had two hits apiece and Caleb Anspaugh had a key sacrifice fly that drove in a run for the Eagles.

