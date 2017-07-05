Schoolcraft sweeps Constantine softball

CONSTANTINE — Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley Division softball rivals Schoolcraft and Constantine met on Thursday in a doubleheader.

It was the visiting Eagles who came away with victories in both games over the Falcons, 5-3 and 7-4.

In game one, Schoolcraft tallied a single run in the third, added three during the sixth and one in the seventh.

Constantine scored single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings.

Mercedes Cole suffered the loss in game one for Constantine allowing eight hits, one walk with eight strikeouts.

