SCHOOLCRAFT — A pair of Southwestern Athletic Conference schools that won divisional titles meet tonight with a Division 7, Region 3, District 1 championship on the line.

Undefeated No. 9-ranked Lawton (10-0) visits Roy Davis Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff against No. 7-rated Schoolcraft (9-1).

The winner advances to the regional finals Nov. 15 or Nov. 16 against the victor in District 2 between No. 9-ranked Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-2) and No. 2-rated Jackson Lumen Christi (9-0) who play tonight as well.

Under second-year head coach Nathan Ferency, Schoolcraft shared the SAC Lakeshore Divisional title with Constantine and Kalamazoo United at 4-1.

United, a Division 5 district finalist, handed Schoolcraft its lone loss this season 35-27 in week nine.

Lawton, under first-year head coach Wade Waldrup, a former assistant coach at Constantine, captured first-place honors in the SAC Valley Division with a 4-0 mark.

Schoolcraft is coming off a 57-6 pre-district win over Hartford, while Lawton upended Centreville 7-3 last week.

Before Waldrup’s arrival, Lawton had finished 3-6 each of the last two seasons. But the Blue Devils, who have qualified for the postseason 12 times in its history, returned a solid nucleus of seniors this fall.

“Lawton is a good football team with a strong and physical senior running back who runs hard. Their quarterback has a good arm and throws the ball very well,” Ferency said. “Defensively their best attribute is that their kids fly around and bring a lot of pressure and get after you.”

Lawton’s game plan on offense is to spread teams out. The Blue Devils will run some spread, power jet sweep and a version of the Wing-T.

“Our defense has to get them to go three downs and out. Offensively, our guys up front have to do a good job of protecting and we have to let Kobe do his thing carrying the football,” Ferency said.

“It’s the playoffs. You must do all the little things right like limiting your penalties and turnovers.”