Schoolcraft makes a statement

SCHOOLCRAFT — Caleb Eustice wasn’t a factor the first time Schoolcraft’s basketball team played Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep this season.

Eustice, the Eagles’ 5-foot-11 senior guard, had to sit out the previous contest because he wasn’t eligible until second semester after transferring into the district from Portage Northern.

But Eustice has made his presence known in a real short time and it’s made Schoolcraft an even better basketball team.

Eustice poured in a game-high 25 points to go along with four assists to help Schoolcraft to a 63-47 Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley Division win over Hackett.

It was the first loss of the season for the Class C No. 2-ranked Irish, now 16-1 overall, who are now tied with the Eagles for first place in the division with identical 9-1 records. Schoolcraft, honorable mention in the latest state poll, is currently 16-1 overall.

“I felt we did a lot better defending the interior and getting out on Hackett’s shooters this time. Last time they really beat us up inside,” Schoolcraft coach Randy Small said.

“We got exposed defensively by Kalamazoo Christian on Friday so we made some adjustments on that end.”

The Eagles also got a big spark from 5-9 senior guard Max Kulczyk who added 14 points, seven steals and four assists.

“Max had a couple big threes for us. We need other people to step up and score; one or two guys are doing all the scoring,” Small said.

Ricky Clark added eight points and four assists for Schoolcraft, while 6-4 senior Jason Feddema tossed in seven points and four rebounds. Nolan Anspaugh added four boards for Schoolcraft.

The Eagles held Hackett’s 6-6 senior forward Teddy Oosterbaan to just six points on the evening.

Junior guard Cooper Smith paced the Irish with 18 points on the night, while sophomore forward Heath Baldwin tallied nine and senior guard Adam Wheaton had six.

Hackett was able to outrebound Schoolcraft though by a narrow 28-27 margin.

But Schoolcraft limited Hackett on the offensive end to just 38 shots and the Irish made 13 of those attempts. The Irish were 17-of-22 at the free-throw line.

“We struggled offensively tonight and never really got into a rhythm. Schoolcraft did a real nice job extending their defense. We got pushed so far out that we couldn’t get the ball inside,” said Hackett coach Mark Haase.

“The first time we faced them we were able to pound the ball inside on them. Tonight we were finally able to do that a bit late in the game. Schoolcraft just got a lot better looks at the basket and they made some crucial three-pointers. Kulczyk has really improved since last season.”

Schoolcraft shot 24-of-57 from the floor and made 9-of-17 free-throw attempts.

The Eagles took extremely good care of the basketball having just six turnovers over the 32-minute stretch.

Eustice came out on fire, netting a pair of three-pointers and scoring a total of eight points in helping the Eagles build an 18-9 advantage after one period.

Schoolcraft got five points apiece out of Eustice and Feddema in the second quarter, along with key layups from Kobe Clark and Kulczyk. Matt Schuppel and Kobe Clark both added one free throw apiece to give the Eagles a 34-27 halftime advantage.

Schoolcraft came out in the third quarter on a 15-9 run and built its lead to double digits, 49-36. Kulczyk and Riley Piper each drained a three. Eustice and Kulczyk both added a pair of layups each in the period.

The Eagles went on to outscore Hackett 14-11 during the fourth quarter. Kulczyk added another triple and finished with five points in the stanza to go with a pair of steals. Ricky Clark also had a couple of key layups during the final eight minutes for the Eagles.

