Schoolcraft gets tough test at Sturgis to tip off boys’ hoops season
VICKSBURG — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s 2018-19 boys’ basketball season officially gets underway tonight.
The schedule will be a light one in the Three Rivers Commercial-News coverage area but more teams hit the hard court for their first contest as the week goes on.
Tonight’s schedule, all non-conference games, has Schoolcraft visiting Sturgis, White Pigeon going to Three Oaks-River Valley, and Union City hosting Colon.
White Pigeon will be right back in action on Wednesday visiting Burr Oak for another non-league tussle at 7:30 p.m.
Mendon entertains Howardsville Christian School in a non-league battle Thursday at 7 p.m..
