VICKSBURG — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s 2018-19 boys’ basketball season officially gets underway tonight.

The schedule will be a light one in the Three Rivers Commercial-News coverage area but more teams hit the hard court for their first contest as the week goes on.

Tonight’s schedule, all non-conference games, has Schoolcraft visiting Sturgis, White Pigeon going to Three Oaks-River Valley, and Union City hosting Colon.

White Pigeon will be right back in action on Wednesday visiting Burr Oak for another non-league tussle at 7:30 p.m.

Mendon entertains Howardsville Christian School in a non-league battle Thursday at 7 p.m..

