Schoolcraft faces top-ranked Millington today for state title

EAST LANSING ó Schoolcraft is one win away from a Division 3 state softball title.

The Lady Eagles have twin sisters Kelby and Allie Goldschmeding to thank for that opportunity.

Allieís Goldschmedingís RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Schoolcraft to a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win over No. 2-ranked Dundee in Fridayís state semifinals at Michigan State Universityís Secchia Stadium.

Schoolcraft (31-4) faces top-ranked Millington (37-2-1) in todayís state championship at 5:30 p.m. back at MSU.

Millington defeated Standish Sterling Central 7-1 in the other semifinal Friday.

Dundeeís season ends at 33-10.

ìI was just trying to make contact with the ball. I just tried to run as fast as I could to first after I hit it,î Allie Goldschmeding said. ìI just wanted to get the ball through the infield to score the winning run.î

Sophomore Kayla Onken drew a walk to lead off the final inning for Schoolcraft. Kelby Goldschmeding struck out and Lady Eaglesí catcher Jordan Watts grounded out to second. Mikayla Meade, the Lady Eaglesí next hitter, was intentionally walked. Sophie Ridge then walked to load the bases for Schoolcraft. Allie Goldschmeding came up, made contact and sent the ball between first and second for the base hit and beat out the throw by Dundee at the bag as Onken raced home to score.

ìThis win means a lot. From day one it was our goal to get here and be able to play for a state championship. We had to go into extra innings today. It got crazy at the end, but thatís just the kind of team that we are. Itís an amazing feeling right now is all I can say. These girls have worked hard for this and they made it happen,î Barry said.

Trailing Dundee 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Onken walked and scored on Kelby Goldschmedingís two-run homer over the right-field fence. The round-tripper was Kelbyís 10th of the season and tied the game up at 3-3.

"I was very surprised when I hit that home run. I thought to myself, oh my gosh, and I was so happy. Shortly after that I was at home plate celebrating with my teammates. I knew at that point that we had this," said Kelby Goldschmeding, who sat out four games late in the regular season with a concussion.

ìToday was the first time in the postseason that Iíve played both the field and batted. Since the concussion Iíve been limited to just hitting in the postseason.î

Dundee took a quick 1-0 lead after a half inning.

The Vikingsí McKenna Schmidt doubled and later scored on a ground out by freshman catcher Emily Killion.

The Vikings scored twice in the fifth, extending their lead to 3-0. Schmidt blasted a solo home-run over the fence in leftfield. Hannah Tackett singled for Dundee and later scored on an RBI single by McKenna Salley.

Schoolcraft scored once in the bottom half of the fifth.

Freshman shortstop Sophie Ridge reached first after she beat out a bunt single for the Lady Eagles. Ridge later scored after sophomore teammate Danielle Blyly reached first on a throwing error by Dundee.

Being able to chip its deficit to two runs at that point was a big momentum builder for Schoolcraft.

Adrienne Rosey picked up the win inside the circle for Schoolcraft in relief of Lady Eaglesí starter Mikayla Meade.

Rosey replaced Meade at the start of the third inning. The Lady Eaglesí junior raised her record to 17-1 this season. She gave up seven hits, two earned runs, two walks and posted nine strikeouts. In fact, Rosey struck out the first five hitters she faced after replacing Meade.

ìI knew I needed to focus on thinking about the game and not the crowd. You have to concentrate on whatís going on at the moment. That was the most important thing for myself and the team today,î Rosey said.

ìWeíve been a come-from-behind team all year. It doesnít matter what part of the batting order weíre at, everyone is going to hit.î

Meade tossed two frames with one strikeout and allowed three hits.

Schmidt, who will continue her softball career at the Division I level for the University of Toledo, went the distance in the loss for the Vikings allowing eight hits, three earned runs and five walks with 10 strikeouts.

Dundee loses Schmidt along with starters Ashley Salenbien at shortstop and centerfield Hannah Tackett to graduation.

Tackett will also be moving on to play at Toledo.

ìThis was a tough game with a lot of emotion all the way through for both teams. Unfortunately we didnít get the call on the final play that we felt we shouldíve had. We had our opportunities to win though,î said Dundee head coach Mickey Moody.

ìSchoolcraft put the ball in play when they needed to and won the ballgame.î

Moody said the loss of Schmidt, along with Salenbien will be deeply felt in Dundeeís program.

ìWeíre going to miss those two. McKenna pitched real well for us all year and is a real Bulldog. But weíre young and will be back next year.î

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.