Home / Home

Schoolcraft eliminates WP grapplers

WATERVLIET — The dual-meet season came to a half for White Pigeon’s wrestling team with a loss  Wednesday in the Division 4 regional finals to Schoolcraft  51-24.
The two teams had split  their non-league dual meets during the  regular season.
White Pigeon defeated Watervliet 40-33 in the semifinals.
Schoolcraft advances to the state quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 22 at Wings-Events Center in Kalamazoo at noon where it will face top-ranked Hudson.
A full match report on Wednesday’s matches for White Pigeon will appear in Friday’s Commercial-News.
 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here