Schoolcraft eliminates WP grapplers

WATERVLIET — The dual-meet season came to a half for White Pigeon’s wrestling team with a loss Wednesday in the Division 4 regional finals to Schoolcraft 51-24.

The two teams had split their non-league dual meets during the regular season.

White Pigeon defeated Watervliet 40-33 in the semifinals.

Schoolcraft advances to the state quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 22 at Wings-Events Center in Kalamazoo at noon where it will face top-ranked Hudson.

A full match report on Wednesday’s matches for White Pigeon will appear in Friday’s Commercial-News.

