Schoolcraft advances to regional finals

BRIDGMAN — Steve Kulczyk insists the margin of victory his Schoolcraft girls’ basketball team has enjoyed t his season is misleading.

“We hang our hat on our defense. People see our scores, but you have to see the kind of game you saw tonight to realize our defense is what creates opportunities for us on the offensive end,” said Kulzyck, following his Lady Eagles’ 47-36 Class C regional win over Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Tuesday.

Schoolcraft, now 23-0, advances to Thursday’s championship game at 7 p.m. against Niles Brandywine, a 36-33 winner over Bronson.

Schoolcraft struggled shooting the ball from the floor and needed every point it scored to defeat Hackett, which finished the season 15-9.

Schoolcraft’s senior guard Lydia Goble drained a trio of 3-pointers and freshman post player Anna Schuppel swished two free throws as the Lady Eagles grabbed an early 11-3 lead.



