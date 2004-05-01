Home / Home

Schoolcraft’s pesky defense wears on Marcellus

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s boys basketball team used the same script its has used all season Friday in winning its second straight Class C district title on its home floor.
Relentless pressure at the defensive end of the floor, three-point shooting and knocking down free throws to seal up a 56-37 win over Marcellus.
Schoolcraft (17-6) advances to face Kalamazoo Christian in a regional semifinal game Tuesday at
Marcellus finishes 18-5, the Wildcats’ best finish since the 2004-05 season when it hit the 20-win mark.
 

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here