Schoolcraft’s Goble sets state record for most home runs in single season

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

SCHOOLCRAFT — Lydia Goble never set out to sketch her name into the Michigan High School Athletic Association record books.
It just sort of happened that way for the star shortstop on Schoolcraft’s softball team.
Goble, who earlier this year signed to play Division II women’s softball and study at Grand Valley State University the next four years, recently set a new MHSAA single-season record for home runs with 25.
 

Please see Saturday's  print or e-edition for full article.

