Schneider addresses audience at third annual ‘First Pitch Dinner’

THREE RIVERS — In lieu of today’s season opener against Niles, the Three Rivers baseball program held its third annual First Pitch Dinner Tuesday evening at A Place in Time.

Kim Losik, Three Rivers varsity head coach, began the program with introductory remarks followed by the invocation by Pastor Paul Booko of Riverside Church.

The audience of parents, players, coaching staff, school administrators and media enjoyed dinner and dessert before the program kicked off.

Members of the Three Rivers junior varsity and varsity baseball teams came up to the microphone and introduced themselves and told the audience what positions they would be playing this season.

Losik introduced his varsity assistant coaches Casey Miller and Nick Hartman and junior varsity coach Chad Coney.

Losik stated that Three Rivers’ varsity team has been picked by the other Wolverine Conference coaches in a pre-season poll to finish among the top four teams.

Three Rivers’ varsity skipper elaborated on the team’s schedule which includes games throughout the season against state-ranked teams Niles, Vicksburg, Sturgis, Edwardsburg, Schoolcraft, Bronson and Centreville.

“We want to play tradition-rich programs like those schools when we have the opportunity among others. Those kinds of games show us what we need to work on and where we need to be in order to become an elite program,” Losik said.

Losik went on to say that he was excited for the season and wants to see plenty of fans in the stands.

Three Rivers aims for its pre-season goals of winning the conference and Class B districts.

After the players sang the Three Rivers High School Fight Song and delivered a spirited chant, guest speaker Paul Schneider was introduced.

Schneider, who grew up in Flint, played collegiate baseball for Western Michigan University where he holds various school records and was an All-Conference player and MVP for the Broncos back in the early 1980s. He played for legendary coach Fred Decker.

Schneider went on to play in the Seattle Mariners’ minor league organization for seven years.

Schneider participated in the team’s Big League Camp one time and related the story of how he struck out the legendary Reggie Jackson.

“I think he was about 44 years old by that time and was at the end of his career and couldn’t see that well,” Schneider joked.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition of the Commercial-News for the full article.