Schlabach twins, Mendon boys qualify for state X-C finals

Scott Hassinger

Sports Editor

CENTREVILLE — Abigail and Gabriella Schlabach didn’t have far to go to reach Saturday’s Division 3 regional cross country meet.

The junior twin-sister running duo from Centreville had the luxury of running on their home course and made the most of it as both earned a trip to Saturday’s state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

The top three teams, plus any individual finishing in the Top 15 automatically qualified for the finals.

The Schlabachs, along with Colon’s Tucker Lafler, were the lone individual runners from the area to qualify.

Also highlighting the day was the Mendon boys’ cross country team, who won the Division 4 regional at Portage West Middle School and Marcellus’ girls team that finished third to qualify.

Art Stephenson’s Hornets now advance to the state finals for the 16th consecutive season.

In the Division 3 girls’ race at Centreville, Aubree Sedore of Galesburg-Augusta was the individual winner in 20:10.15 to help the Lady Rams win the team title with 46 points.

Schoolcraft (155) placed fifth, Centreville (203) finished eighth and Constantine (285) earned 11th place.

Abigail Schlabach picked off third place with a time of 20:45.27 and her sister Gabriella Schlabach cross the line in sixth in 20:58.03.