Schedule changes announced for area football games

THREE RIVERS — All area high school football games scheduled for Friday evening have been pushed up to a 5 p.m. start.

In press release on Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services regarding the recent cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), which is a virus carried by mosquitoes. There were a few confirmed cases reported in the counties of Barry, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren where humans were infected from mosquito bites. EEE also affects horses that have not been vaccinated. Mosquito bites usually occur between dusk to dawn.

“We are taking precautionary measures for all of our middle school and high school outdoor fall sports athletes, marching band, coaches and staff,” said Three Rivers Superintendent Ron Moag on the Three Rivers Community Schools website.

In addition all area junior varsity contests scheduled for today have been moved up to a 5 p.m. start as well.

Watch for further scheduled changes as they are announced.