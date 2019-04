Saturday and Sunday Sports Schedule

Saturday, April 13 Schedule

Girls tennis

Three Rivers at Hamilton Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Girls soccer

Three Rivers at Holland Tournament, 9 a.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Coldwater Invitational, 9 a.m.

Constantine, Centreville at Union City Tournament, 9 a.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Coldwater Invitational, 10 a.m.

Three Rivers JV at Portage Central Invitational, 10:30 p.m.

Constantine at Union City Tournament, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Constantine, Marcellus at Hartford freshman, sophomore meet, 10 a.m.

Middle school track and field

Three Rivers at Coldwater Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

College baseball

Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks (DH), 1 p.m.

College softball

Glen Oaks at Jackson (DH), 1 p.m.

Sunday April 14 schedule

College baseball

Indiana Tech JV at Glen Oaks (DH), 1 p.m.