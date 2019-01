Today’s Schedule

Bowling

Three Rivers vs. Battle Central at Sunset Lanes, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Three Rivers varsity at Marcellus Individual Tournament, 9 a.m.

Mendon, Schoolcraft at Hudson Individual Tournament, 9 a.m.

Centreville at Bronson Tournament, 9 a.m.

Constantine at Comstock Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Middle school wrestling

Three Rivers at Portage Northern Invitational, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Glen Oaks at Lansing, 1 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Lansing, 3 p.m.