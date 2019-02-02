Saturday’s Sports Schedule 02/02/19
Girls Basketball
Vicksburg at Three Rivers JV, 4 p.m.
Vicksburg at Three Rivers varsity, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Vicksburg at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Wolverine Conference Meet at Sturgis, 10 a.m.
Southwest 10 Conference Meet at White Pigeon, 9 a.m.
SAC Valley Tournament at Coloma, 9 a.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, Airway Lanes in Kalamazoo, noon
Competitive Cheer
White Pigeon at Schoolcraft Jamboree, 10 a.m.
Middle School girls basketball
Three Rivers 7th and 8th grade at Plainwell, 10:30 a.m.
Three Rivers 6th grade at Plainwell, 1 p.m.
College Basketball
Kellogg at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.
Kellogg at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.