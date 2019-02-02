Saturday’s Sports Schedule 02/02/19

Girls Basketball

Vicksburg at Three Rivers JV, 4 p.m.

Vicksburg at Three Rivers varsity, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Vicksburg at Three Rivers varsity, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Wolverine Conference Meet at Sturgis, 10 a.m.

Southwest 10 Conference Meet at White Pigeon, 9 a.m.

SAC Valley Tournament at Coloma, 9 a.m.

Bowling

Three Rivers vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, Airway Lanes in Kalamazoo, noon

Competitive Cheer

White Pigeon at Schoolcraft Jamboree, 10 a.m.

Middle School girls basketball

Three Rivers 7th and 8th grade at Plainwell, 10:30 a.m.

Three Rivers 6th grade at Plainwell, 1 p.m.

College Basketball

Kellogg at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.

Kellogg at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.