Satruday 01/26/19

Today’s Schedule

Wrestling

Three Rivers at Portage Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Constantine, Marcellus in Greater Berrien County Tournament at St. Joseph, 9:30 a.m.

Mendon at Battle Creek Central Bill Evans Memorial Invite, 9 a.m.

Schoolcraft, Colon at Kalamazoo Central Invite, noon

Competitive Cheer

Three Rivers at Michigan Center Invitational, noon

Bowling

Otsego at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 2:30 p.m.

College basketball

Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.

Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.

Middle school wrestling

Three Rivers at Comstock Tournament, 9:30 a.m.