Satruday 01/26/19
Today’s Schedule
Wrestling
Three Rivers at Portage Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Constantine, Marcellus in Greater Berrien County Tournament at St. Joseph, 9:30 a.m.
Mendon at Battle Creek Central Bill Evans Memorial Invite, 9 a.m.
Schoolcraft, Colon at Kalamazoo Central Invite, noon
Competitive Cheer
Three Rivers at Michigan Center Invitational, noon
Bowling
Otsego at Three Rivers, South Lanes, 2:30 p.m.
College basketball
Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks women, 1 p.m.
Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks men, 3 p.m.
Middle school wrestling
Three Rivers at Comstock Tournament, 9:30 a.m.