Russell leads Lady Vikings to initial victory

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball team pulled away in the final three minutes and recorded a 60-50 non-conference win Thursday at home on Ken Schuler Court over Andrews University’s JV team.

The win was the first of the season for Glen Oaks, now 1-3 overall.

“It was an ugly win, but it’s a win. We did a nice job of finishing the game tonight which is something we’ve struggled with,” said Glen Oaks first-year head coach Morgan Balcom.

“I’m real proud of our players. They came out, never gave up, and that’s a good sign. This team has come a long way since the first day of practice. It builds our confidence a lot.”

Glen Oaks led Andrews 41-24 at one point early in the second half. Andrews actually took a 48-47 lead late in the game.

Glen Oaks, however, would finish the contest with a 13-2 run to top off the victory.

Three players scored in double figures for Glen Oaks.

Sophomore Gabrielle Russell, South Bend, Ind. Clay High School, led the way for the Lady Vikings in scoring with 21 points. Freshman Tacaya Bryant, Orlando, Fla., added 17 and freshman redshirt Sirena Pitts, Orlando, Fla., finished with 13. Lakara Taylor, freshman from South Bend, Ind. John Adams, scored six and Jenisis Pope, freshman from Kissimmee, FL, added three.

Pope also had 10 rebounds and Taylor yanked down six. Bryant added four assists. Taylor and White Pigeon freshman Delainy Krebs each added one steal.

Glen Oaks visits Joliet, Ill. to play Joliet Junior College Saturday at 2 p.m.

