Ritchie scores twice in Lady Cats’ win

THREE RIVERS —The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team cruised to a 4-0 Wolverine Conference victory at home Monday.

“We did a great job of passing the ball around tonight in the whole game,” said Three Rivers coach Pete Bachinski.

Three Rivers took a 1-0 lead into halftime after scoring late in the opening half.

Kaitlin Ritchie scored at 24 minutes for Three Rivers, off an assist by sophomore Kelsey Barrett.

Three Rivers added three more goals in the second half.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.