Regional girls basketball titles at stake tonight for Centreville, Mendon
Girls basketball teams from Centreville and Mendon look to extend their seasons into next week with wins in tonight’s regional championship games.
Centreville (23-0) meets Niles Brandywine (22-2) in the Division 3 championship in Bronson.
Meanwhile, Fruitport Calvary Christian (19-5) visits Mendon (19-3) in the Division 4 final.
Centreville vs. Niles Brandywine
Years ago when Josh Hood was just starting his tenure as Niles Brandywine’s head varsity girls basketball coach, the Lady Bobcats competed in an early-season tournament hosted by Centreville.
Since his first couple years as Brandywine’s head mentor, the two teams have been unable to meet during the regular season because of a full conference schedule.