Home / Home

Regional girls basketball titles at stake tonight for Centreville, Mendon

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

Girls basketball teams from Centreville and Mendon look to extend their seasons into next week with wins in tonight’s regional championship games.
Centreville (23-0) meets Niles Brandywine (22-2) in the Division 3 championship in Bronson.
Meanwhile, Fruitport Calvary Christian (19-5) visits Mendon (19-3) in the Division 4 final.
Centreville vs. Niles Brandywine
Years ago when Josh Hood was just starting his tenure as Niles Brandywine’s head varsity girls basketball coach, the Lady Bobcats competed in an early-season tournament hosted by Centreville.
Since his first couple years as Brandywine’s head mentor, the two teams have been unable to meet during the regular season because of a full conference schedule.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here