Redskins prey on Wildcats miscues, inexperience

THREE RIVERS — Paw Paw’s seasoned veterans exposed the inexperience of the Three Rivers Wildcats at Armstrong Field.

With eight senior defensive starters on the field, including three senior linebackers, Paw Paw forced Three Rivers’ offense into four turnovers as the Redskins rode out of town with a 42-0 Wolverine Conference victory in the season opener for both schools.

“Our youth and inexperience showed. There’s only one way to get that experience and that’s to play in a big game like this, the first one. We did a lot of things wrong like turning the ball over and missing tackles. I need to go back to the drawing board and get some things done right,” said Three Rivers coach J.J. Wagner. “Paw Paw had an excellent defense and is going to win a lot of games.”

Paw Paw’s big offensive line helped Matt Stephens’ Redskins enjoy a 345-100 advantage in total offensive yards.

The Redskins owned a 305-56 rushing advantage, including 16 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns by junior halfback Kolby Hindenbaugh. Senior Nolan Beck added seven touches for 87 yards and one TD. Jackson Kanniainen gained 12 yards with one TD. Connor Hindebaugh scored one TD and gained nine yards rushing.

Paw Paw quarterback Jason Rocz completed one pass for 40 yards.

Jeremy Andrews had five carries for 23 yards for Three Rivers and Parker Ellifritz added nine rushes for 22 yards.

Aidan Gidley completed 5-of-11 passes for 40 yards for Three Rivers.

Paw Paw, now 1-0 in the league, built a 28-0 lead after the first half after forcing Three Rivers into three turnovers.