Raiders curtail Lady Bulldogs’ slap-bunt attack

DECATUR — One run and a stingy defense were all Decatur’s softball team needed to squeak out a 1-0 win at home over Centreville in Saturday’s Division 4 regional semifinals.

Kalamazoo Christian defeated No. 3 ranked Three Oaks-River Valley, 5-2, in the other semifinal. Decatur fell in the championship game to Kalamazoo Christian 5-2.

Against Centreville, Decatur scored its lone run in the top of the first inning. The Lady Raiders’ Irene Horvath blasted a double to the outfield fence then scored on McKenna Keller’s single to left field.

With the exception of the fourth inning, Centreville (20-6) was never able to get a runner past second base. The Lady Bulldogs stranded a total of seven base runners.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.