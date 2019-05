Mendon’s softball team had the tables turned on it two days after defeating Decatur 11-10 in the Lady Hornets’ Tournament held Saturday.

The two Southwest 10 Conference opponents squared off again Tuesday in Decatur in a scheduled league doubleheader.

Decatur came out on top of Mendon this time 13-12 in eight innings in another slugfest.

Game two was called for darkness with Decatur leading Mendon 9-4 entering the bottom of the fourth inning.