Price helps Lady Falcons to initial win

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team trounced Lawrence 42-29 in a SAC non-divisional win Friday at home.

“We played a well-balanced game tonight. We still have a lot of work to do and finding our groove is taking some time,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser, whose team improved to 1-1 overall.

“However, there are a lot of positives to take from this win. The girls worked hard and adjusted to frequent changes throughout the game. We were strong in our press, maintained our principles, and were able to capitalize when needed.”

Senior Kiara Price had a huge night for the Lady Falcons pouring in 15 points to go with eight rebounds and five steals. Macey Tulley and Hannah Outlaw added six points apiece. Mackenzi Dobosiewicz added five steals and Outlaw had four.

Melissa Bontrager added four points and 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.

