PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ softball team swept Mendon 11-0 and 10-3 Wednesday in a non-league doubleheader.

The first game counted in the St. Joseph County Tournament.

Three Rivers took advantage of eight Mendon errors in the opener.

Freshman Kylee Nash recorded the win going five innings allowing four hits, three walks with eight strikeouts.

Karalyn Eldridge, another freshman, along with Nash both had doubles for Three Rivers, now 19-11 overall.

Halle Carpenter had two runs, two hits and two RBI for the Lady Cats. Eldridge also scored twice and had one RBI. Tessa Hawkins had one hit and scored twice. Jessica Barnes scored once and had one RBI. Nash had one run, one hit and two RBI. Emma Thatcher, another freshman, added one run. Amy Jo Tavernier had one run, one hit and one RBI. Aislyn Sternbergh added one run and one hit for the Lady Cats.

Cassie Plummer suffered the loss for Mendon allowing seven hits, two walks with two strikeouts.

Lauren Lash, Amaijha Bailey, Julianna Hagenbuch and Kennedy Hawkins all had base hits for Mendon.

Barnes was the winning pitcher in game two, allowing two hits, one walk with four strikeouts. She got relief help from Nash who struck out three, allowed three hits and one walk.

Duchene suffered the loss allowing 12 hits, one walk with four strikeouts.

At the plate, Nash had two runs, two hits and one RBI. Thatcher added three hits and two runs. Halle Carpenter had one run, one hit and one RBI. Barnes scored three runs, had two hits, including a home run, and added four RBI. Tavernier had a double and single and one RBI. Hawkins singled and scored once. Aislyn Sternbergh added a triple and scored once.

Plummer helped her own cause with two hits, while Hagenbuch, Duchene and Cierra Nightingale all had one hit each.

Lady Falcons sweep Comets

KALAMAZOO — Constantine’s softball team swept Kalamazoo Christian on the road Wednesday 4-0 and 9-8 in SAC Valley Divisional action.

Mercedes Cole got the win for the Lady Falcons in game one allowing two hits, one walk with eight strikeouts.

Kim Maddox, Brianna Herrick and Kloe Pettit all had doubles for Constantine. Kallie Sears, Herrick, Pettit and Trasandra Ragsdale all added singles.

Maddox, Herrick and Pettit all had one RBI each.

Constantine overcame five errors to managed to win game two.

Emily Mallo recorded the win for Constantine allowing six hits and one walk. Cole pitched in relief allowing four hits with one strikeout.

Maddox added a home run and a double. Sears, Herrick, Bailey Rodewald and Mallo all had singles. Macey Tulley and Pettit had two singles each.

Centreville earns share of BCS League title

WHITE PIGEON — Centreville’s softball team will share the BCS League title following its doubleheader sweep Tuesday at White Pigeon, 16-1 and 15-5.

Emma Russell earned the victory in game one for Centreville allowing one hit, one walk with six strikeouts.

Russell helped her own cause with two doubles and two RBI. Kenleigh West Wing and Skyler Demeyer both added a double. Demeyer also had a triple and home run with five RBI. Jaeden Blades added four hits, all singles, scored four runs and had two RBI. Joanna Larsen also had two hits. Makenzie Troyer added two RBI and one run.

